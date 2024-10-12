16-year-old girl commits suicide by hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself after returning home from tuition. The incident took place at Rajiv Gandhinagar, Mukundwadi around 7 pm on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Tripura Jagan Avate.

Tripura recently passed 10th grade and enrolled in 11th. She regularly attended tuition classes every morning. Her father works for a private company, and her mother is also employed. Her mother went out shopping, and her father was at work on Friday morning. She returned home around 1 pm, and her mother came home shortly. After returning from tuition, her mother assumed she was asleep and didn't check on her. Around 6 pm, her brother saw her hanging through the window while flying kites. Neighbors broke the door and rushed her to GMCH (Government Medical College & Hospital) Hospital, where she was declared dead. Mukundwadi Police is conducting further investigations.