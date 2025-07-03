162 colleges face music for flouting norms of Youth festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has collected Rs 27.60 lakh fine from 162 colleges for their failure to participate in the Central Youth Festival (CYF) and follow its norms.

It may be noted that the university conducted the annual CYF between December 25 and 28, 2025. As per the norms, it was mandatory for each college to participate in the festival. There are 486 affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges within Bamu’s jurisdiction.

Of them, around 301 colleges either failed to participate in the festival or flouted its norms. The festival’s advisory committee held a meeting in January 2025. In the meeting, it was decided to impose a fine on the colleges.

A total of Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on each of the colleges for the non-participants. These colleges were also asked to pay Rs 25 which was collected as cultural activities fees.

Moreover, two college principals were also fined for creating a disturbance during the festival. Each of them was instructed to pay a Rs 50,000 fine. A total of 162 colleges paid Rs 27.60 lakh fine while the remaining turned a blind eye to it.