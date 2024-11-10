17 employees charged for election duty evasion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The election officer of Aurangabad East has filed complaints against 17 employees for evading election duty. The accused include 16 staff members from Alamgir Secondary School, a clerk from Al Asghari Urdu High School, and a senior assistant from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

These employees were ordered to report to the Aurangabad East Constituency Office for election-related duties, with voting scheduled on November 20. Despite show-cause notices and an October 24 order to attend mandatory training, they remained absent. The employees who were absent from a scheduled training session were issued show-cause notices. Retaining officer Chetan Girase filed the complaint and Assistant Retaining Officer Vijay Davangavkar registered the case at Jawaharnagar Police Station against the 17 individuals.

The administration has filed police complaints against 17 employees for evading election duty. The accused include Salimoddin Kalimoddin Shaikh, Liyaqat Usman Khan, Ajruddin Rafuddin Sayyed, Shaikh Arshad Shaikh Akbar, Atiya Sultana Zahiroddin, Samina Tahsin Jafar Beg, Nazia Kauser Sayyed Muzaffar, Sahela Begum, Wasim Anjum Mohammad Sayoddin, Yasmin Begum Ghaffar Khan, Shazia Begum Shaikh Bediuddin, Shahista Parveen Mohammad Naim Deshmukh, Khan Rubina Bi Asif, and Shaikh Wasim Samad from Alamgir Secondary School; clerk Pathan Abdul Rahim from Al Asghari Urdu High School and senior assistant Ganesh Kad from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.