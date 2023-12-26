17 startups soar with MAGIC and Tata Technologies incubation boost

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 17 out of 101 aspiring startups have secured spots in the Ready Engineer Magic Startups (REMS) incubation programme, a collaboration between Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and Tata Technologies ‘Ready Engineer’ initiative.

This intensive eight-month programme targets student entrepreneurs from Tier 2 and 3 cities in Maharashtra and Karnataka, addressing the crucial gap in pre-incubation support. REMS aims to transform innovative ideas into successful businesses, fostering a regional entrepreneurial wave.

"The projects implemented through MAGIC are invaluable for emerging entrepreneurs," stated Siddharth Yawalkar, Tata Technologies' CSR lead, highlighting the programme's contribution to fostering student startups.

Ritesh Mishra, director at MAGIC, further emphasized their commitment to nurturing local entrepreneurship: "Our goal is to turn innovative ideas into commercial realities, empowering student startups with seed funding, expert guidance, and networking opportunities."

Seed funding of Rs 50,000

Each of the chosen startups will receive up to Rs 50,000 in seed funding, along with invaluable personal mentoring and co-working space at MAGIC headquarters. Networking, virtual exhibition booths at TMIH, and diverse online sessions further enhance their growth potential.