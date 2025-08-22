17-year-old ends life after falling into online gaming debt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old boy from Beed district ended his life in Ranjangaon, Waluj after slipping into depression from financial losses in online gaming.

The teenager, a resident of Jaikawadi in Majalgaon tehsil, was staying in a rented house at Ranjangaon. On August 21, he hanged himself in the hall of Lakshman Sose’s residence using a saree. Family members Shreyas and Rishikesh Sose found him and rushed him to Ghati Hospital, but doctors declared him dead at 11:50 pm. Begampura police have registered a case of accidental death based on the medical report and are investigating. According to preliminary findings, the boy had become addicted to online games and suffered heavy financial losses, which reportedly pushed him to the extreme step.