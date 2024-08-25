170 persons donate blood

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A blood donation camp was organised at Fores Elastomech India Pvt Ltd in MIDC Waluj and at the Pune Plant at Chakan on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of the company’s managing director P J Swamy.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth inaugurated the camp while executive director P Srikanth, director-HR P Swarnalata along with dignitaries from Waluj industrial sector were present.

Members from the Fores family and vendor community made efforts for the success of the camp. A total of 170 persons donated to the camp which was held in association with Dattaji Bhale Blood Centre of Dr Hedagewar Hospital. The certificates were given away to the donors.