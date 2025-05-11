172 land disputes for road cleared

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to the provisions of the Mameldar Court Act, 172 roads in the district have been cleared by resolving disputes through holding Shetrasta Adalat on 80 roads,” said Deelip Swami, the District Collector.

After the division of agricultural lands in different survey numbers and land in the shares of brothers and sisters, the issue of roads leading to the fields arises.

Disputes and fights have been going on for years over farm roads. District Collector Swami resolved the disputes for years and cleared 166 kilometres of farm roads in the district.

Use of the Mameldar Court Act

There is a section in the Mameldar Court Act to resolve disputes between farmers. There is a provision for holding a hearing at the place which is in dispute for the road.

It can be considered an official court. Based on that section of the Mameldar Court Act, 172 roads through farms of the district were cleared. He went to the places of 80 farmers and held hearings and settled the matter.

Tehsil-wise farm roads cleared

The number of agriculture land disputes, tehsil-wise, cleared for the roads is as follows.

Teshil--------Number of roads-------------kms

Chh Sambhajinagar---61-----------88

Vaijapur---------------11----------3.5

Phulambri...............6...........9

Khuldabad ............15........19

Soyegaon... .............5.......4.3

Paithan......................4.........5

Sillod....................13........8.5

Gangapur...... ......57........29