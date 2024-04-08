173 passengers held travelling without tickets in one year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Smart City administration has detected 173 passengers travelling without buying tickets in the smart city buses in the last year. The administration concerned implemented the ticket-checking drive between February 2023 and February 2024 and collected a fine of Rs 59,000 from these ticketless passengers.

It may be noted that the ex-servicemen are working as line-checkers in the Smart City Bus Division.

Meanwhile, the chief operation manager (Bus Division) Sanjay Supekar has appealed to the passengers to purchase tickets and travel in the buses to evade penal action against them.