17,320 Students receive free De-addiction guidance under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’Extensive campaign conducted in August

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the joint initiative of the District Social Welfare Office, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan District Committee, and Jai Vishwakarma De-addiction Institute, a month-long awareness campaign was conducted in August 2025 under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. As part of this initiative, as many as 17,320 students received free de-addiction counseling and guidance.

During the campaign, various activities such as rallies, seminars, workshops, collective pledges, cultural programs, singing competitions, essay and drawing contests, elocution competitions, de-addiction exhibitions, art troupes, street plays, and lectures were organized in schools, colleges, ITIs, and nursing schools.

A total of 22 schools and colleges actively participated in the campaign. These included Kendriya Madhyamik School, M.N.P. Mayurnagar, Podar International School, Amanvishwa High School, Foster Development High School, Geeta Vidyamandir Shivajinagar, Kalawati Chavan Secondary School, M.N.P. Garkheda School, Jijamata School, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School, Mehersingh Naik School, Chhatrapati High School Vijay Chowk, Mount Valley Techno School, Keraleya Samaj High School, Sanskar Prabodhini, Shivaji High School Khokadpura, among others.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Committee member Vilas Chandane provided detailed guidance to students on the harmful effects of narcotic substances and ways to stay away from addiction. In total, 187 teachers participated and extended their cooperation in this campaign.

The programs were organized and guided under the leadership of District Collector Deelip Swami, Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Regional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Deepak Kharat, Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, and Mandakini Choukade.