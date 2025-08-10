17.5 km dedicated tunnel planned in Autram Ghat for Sambhajinagar–Chalisgaon railway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Railways will build a 17.5 km dedicated tunnel in the Autram Ghat section for the proposed 93 km Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Kannad–Chalisgaon railway line, making it the longest railway tunnel in India, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference at the railway station, Dr Karad said the decision followed his discussions in Delhi with union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on expanding the railway network in Marathwada. Originally, a single tunnel for both rail and road traffic was proposed. However, because railway gradients must be gentler than road gradients, two separate tunnels will now be built a 17.5 km tunnel for rail and a 5.2 km tunnel for road vehicles.

Why rail needs a longer tunnel

Railways cannot operate on gradients steeper than 100 degrees, while roads can manage up to 140 degrees. This technical requirement makes a longer tunnel essential for trains.

Boost for regional connectivity

The Sambhajinagar–Kannad–Chalisgaon line will run via Ellora–Jyotirlinga Grishneshwar, putting the pilgrimage site on the railway map. It is part of the larger Dharashiv–Beed–Sambhajinagar–Chalisgaon railway corridor aimed at improving North–South connectivity. The survey for the Sambhajinagar–Chalisgaon section has a budget of Rs 2.32 crore.

Other key projects

• The DPR for the proposed 85 km Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar double line has been submitted to the Centre. The Rs 2,235 crore project will be electrified and doubled, as reported by Lokmat Times on August 10.

• Doubling of the 98.25 km Sambhajinagar–Ankai (Manmad) section has Rs 960 crore allocated. Earthwork for 45% of the Ankai–Karanjgaon stretch is complete. The project is targeted for completion by 2027.

• Doubling of the 177.29 km Sambhajinagar–Parbhani section has Rs 2,179 crore sanctioned, with tenders to be floated soon.

Dr Karad said these projects will transform regional rail connectivity and support economic growth in Marathwada.