17L state employees to go on strike from Dec 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the state government employees. Hence the convenor of Rajya Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatna, Vishwas Katkar, today hinted at going on strike from December 14, 2023.

While addressing the press conference at the District Collectorate, the convenor said that around 40,000 government employees, teachers and non-teaching staff will be participating in the strike to press the demand of implementing the old pension scheme (OPS) and other demands. Earlier, we had observed the strike for over a week in March 2023. However, we withdrew the agitation after the chief minister had assured of settling the issue through discussion at secretary level. The meeting was attended by the union’s 19 members, 30 secretaries and political leaders. The government agreed to provide social and economical security on the lines of OPS.”

The union’s district president Dr Devidas Jarare, Suresh Karpe, L S Kamble, Vaijinath Bighotekar, Surendra Sartape, Sanjay Mahalankar and Devidas Tuljapurkar were present on the occasion.

He added, “The state government had appointed the Subodh Kumar Committee to look after the demands including OPS. The committee studied the issues for five long months. It is learnt that the report has been submitted to the government two days ago. We fear that the details could be against the employees. The government has betrayed us. Its assurance turned out to be false. In the recently approved school adoption scheme, the teachers and the non-teaching staff were not taken into confidence. Hence they are disappointed. A discussion was held with the government last week, but there were no results. Hence we have decided to go on the strike again.”