18 Drunk drivers caught in two hours, all vehicles seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To control drunken driving and reckless motorists, the traffic police have launched a checkpoint drive across the city. On Monday night, between 10 PM and 12 AM, 258 drivers were checked, of whom 18 were found to be under the influence of alcohol. All their vehicles were seized, said assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Subhash Bhujang.

The number of speeding vehicles on city roads at night has been increasing. Moreover, driving under the influence of alcohol and creating loud noise has caused fear among citizens. Acting on instructions from police commissioner Pravin Pawar, the traffic department began the inspection drive on Monday. Police inspectors Amol Devkar, Rajesh Yadav, and Sunil Karale conducted checkpoints at six locations, using breath analysers to test drivers and also verifying documents. During the operation, 18 drivers were found driving under the influence, and appropriate action was taken.