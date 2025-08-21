18 gates of Jayakwadi lifted by 2 ft

Water arrival increased in reservoir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 18 gates of the Jayakwadi dam were lifted by two feet at 6 am on Thursday, because of an increase in water inflow from the upper dams at a speed of 51,725 cusecs.

The water storage in the dam reached 96.20 per cent because of heavy rainfall in Nashik. Water was released into the Godavari river basin at a speed of 37,728 cusecs.

Executive Engineer Prashant Sant said that if the water inflow increases during the night, the discharge from the reservoir would be increased. The Irrigation Department took the decision to lift 18 gates of the dam on Wednesday as the water storage in Jayakwadi reached 95.16 per cent.

For the second time on Thursday at 6 am in the presence of Executive Engineer Prashant Sant, Branch Engineer Mangesh Shelar, Ganesh Kharadkar, 18 gates were lifted by half a foot and 9,432 cusecs of water were discharged into the reservoir.

However, with the increase in the inflow of water from upper dams, 18 gates were lifted again at 7 pm by two feet. Water with 37,728 cusecs was released into the reservoir through the gates.

The water level of the dam is 1521.31 feet today. The total live water storage is 2,088.541 MCM. The inflow is continuing at a speed of 51,725 cusecs. The administration appealed to the citizens living on the banks of Godavari in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Nanded, to remain alert.

Gates lifted for 2nd time in 21 days

After performing water puja on July 31, 18 gates of this dam were lifted by half a foot and water was released into the river basin at a speed of 9,432 cusecs. Then on Thursday evening, 18 gates were opened again by two feet, and water was released at a speed of 37,728 cusecs.