18 gates of Jayakwadi lifted by one & a half feet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam were lifted up to one and a half feet on Monday evening with the increase in the inflow.

The dam is receiving water with 27,645 cusecs from the upper reservoirs. As a result, the project was 99.73 per cent full at night.

Against this backdrop, the Jayakwadi administration started releasing 28,296 cusecs of water by lifting 18 gates of the project up to one and a half feet at 8 pm on Monday.

According to the information given by the CADA administration, keeping in mind the water inflow in the Jayakwadi project, 18 gates of the project were being lifted up to 1 foot until Monday evening and 18,864 cusecs of water were being released from the project.

However, keeping in mind the increase in water inflow, the administration raised these 18 gates of the project by another half a foot for releasing water with 28,296 cusecs.