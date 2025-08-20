18 gates of Jayakwadi to be opened by half foot today

9,432 cusecs to be released

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With heavy rainfall in the catchment area and an increase in the water inflow into Jayakwadi dam of Paithan, its storage level reached 95.16 per cent on Wednesday.

A total 18 gates of the dam will be lifted by half a foot between 6 and 7 am on August 21 because of this.

Water with 9432 cusecs will be released into the Godavari basin. An alert has been issued to the citizens living on the bank of the Godavari. The water level of the dam is rising rapidly every day. There is heavy rainfall in the areas, including the dam’s catchment.

The dam is receiving water with 2603 cusecs because of this. The water storage of the dam is 95.16 pc on Wednesday and the water level of the dam has reached 1521.12 feet.

The live water storage rose to 2065.853 MCM. Water with 9432 cusecs will be released into the Godavari basin by lifting 18 gates of the dam by half a foot.

“The release can be increased or decreased depending on the inflow into the dam. So, the Irrigation Department and the District Collector's Office have appealed to the citizens of Godavari basin area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, and Nanded districts to remain alert,” said Prashant Sant, the Executive Engineer of Jayakwadi.