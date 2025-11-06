1.8 L graduates registered until final day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The last date for voter registration for the Marathwada Graduate Constituency ended on Thursday.

More than 1.8 lakh graduates have registered as voters in Marathwada. This is double the number compared to 2020. The draft voter list will be published on November 25. Even though the primary period has ended, graduates will be able to register their names in the future. The elections for the Marathwada Graduate constituency will be held in December 2026.

The Election Commission has made offline and online voter registration facilities available in all eight districts of the division this time. Accordingly, the highest number of 8,772 voters registered online in Beed district in the region while 8,085 voters have submitted registration forms online in Parbhani. The number of online registrations in Dharashiv, Latur and Hingoli districts is significant.

Voter registration to be continued

Although the date of voter registration has ended as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the registration will continue in the future as well. The elections will be held in 2026.

(Jitendra Papalkar, Divisional Commissioner)

Memoreandum for date extension

BJP MLC Sanjay Kenekar submitted a representation to the Election Commission through the Divisional Commissioner. He demanded an extension of the deadline for voter registration in the Graduate Constituency. He also demanded that the divisional administration create awareness for registration in Marathwada.

District-wise voter registration

Chh Sambhajinagar - 29571

Jalna - 13,205

Parbhani - 11,719

Hingoli - 2,444

Nanded - 15,756

Latur - 3,654

Dharashiv - 8,804

Beed - 23,292

Total--1,08445