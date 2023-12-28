18-yr-old youth ends life in bathroom of academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An 18-year-old youth from Bajajnagar, who was preparing to seek recruitment in police department, committed suicide in the bathroom of a private academy, on Thursday at 8.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Shrikanth Dashrath Wagh (19, Nipani Adgaon). The reason behind taking an extreme step has not been ascertained so far.

It is learnt that Shrikant went into the bathroom of the academy on Thursday at 8.30 pm and when did not come out after a long time, his friends knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside. As a result, they alerted the faculty members of the academy. Later on, the teachers Aalam Pathan and Sambhaji Kale broke open the door of the bathroom and found him hanging with the belt. He was first rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious condition and later on shifted to a government hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead after examination. Acting upon the information, the PSI Rahul Nirval visited the spot. Meanwhile, the case was not registered by the MIDC Waluj police station till late in the night, it is learnt.