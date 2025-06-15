180 bridges inspected ahead of monsoon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pre-monsoon inspections of 180 bridges across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts have been completed, confirmed Public Works Department (PWD) Superintendent Engineer S.S. Bhagat. Each bridge, roughly 30 meters long, has been assessed, and no open bridge is currently marked unsafe.

The region includes 80 bridges in Sambhajinagar and 100 in Jalna. None were built during the Nizam or British era, Bhagat said. Following the Maval bridge collapse, the state has called for a state-wide bridge audit. A second round of inspections may follow. Meanwhile, Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned to repair a hollow foundation found at the Godavari River bridge in Paithan. Another Rs 10 lakh is being spent on repairs in Vaijapur.