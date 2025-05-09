184 villages under the Pocra scheme have been finalized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Government's Agriculture Department has included 295 villages in the district under Phase 2 of the Nanaji Deshmukh Krushi Sanjeevani Yojana (Pocra). Of these, the climate-adapted action plans for 184 villages have been finalized.

All plans will be approved by the district level coordination committee by the end of the June. After this, the work under the Pocra scheme will begin in each village, as informed by the Agriculture Department.

The scheme provide to improve the lives of farmers by providing irrigation facilities through grants. Also, encourages farmers to adopt micro-irrigation and mechanization by providing subsidies for purchasing equipment. The state government has approved the second phase of this significant Pocra scheme. A total of 295 villages in district are included. Of these, 184 villages have had their action plans approved by the gram sabhas. Prior to this, training was provided to 217 sarpanchs and village officers in the district. Moreover, 1,180 volunteers have been selected in 295 villages, as stated by Pocra coordinator Govind Pol.

Work to start after July 1

The action plans for 295 villages will be approved by the district-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of the district collector by June 30. After this, work will officially begin.