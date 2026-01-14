18.73 L voters for ZP & PS Elections in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election schedule for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) has been announced.

The district has a total of 18,73,053 voters, comprising 9,79,234 male voters, 8,93,778 female voters, and 41 voters from other categories.

District Collector Dilip Swami conducted an immediate review meeting on Wednesday regarding the entire election process in the district.

ZP Chief Executive Officer (CE) Ankit, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke, Deputy Collectors Sangeeta Rathod, Dr Suchita Shinde, District Planning Officer Bharat Vayal, District Education Officers Jayashree Chavan, Ashwini Lathkar, and Information and Technology Officer Vidyadhar Shelke.

Collector Swami reviewed election preparedness, availability of manpower, voting mMale – 155,224 -| Female – 140,527 | Other – 15 | Totalachines, establishment of district- and taluka-level control rooms, preventive measures, and related arrangements.

Box

Election Schedule

Election notification to be issued on January 16

Nomination papers filing process will commence on January 16 and end on January 21

Scrutiny of nominations: at 11 am on January 22, and a list of valid nominations will be released immediately after it

Withdrawal of candidatures: from 11 am to 3 pm, January 23, 24, and 27.

Allotment of election symbols and publication of the final candidate list: After 3.30 pm, on January 27.

Polling: from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on February 5

Counting of votes: from 10 am on February 7.

Box

Model Code of Conduct in Force

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the ZP Parishad and Panchayat Samiti areas. Even outside these areas, no announcements or actions influencing voters of the concerned ZP or PS constituencies are permitted. However, the Code will not hinder relief measures or assistance related to natural disasters.

Box

Each voter to cast 2 votes

As ZP and PS elections are held simultaneously, each voter must cast two votes—one for the ZP constituency and another for the PS electoral division.

Box

Tehsil-wise Voter Statistics

Tehsil--------Male----------Female --- Other--Total

--Chh Sambhajinagar: 155,224 --140,527--– 15-- 295,766

--Soyegaon: – 45,971--- – 41,775-----– 1----- – 87,747

Sillod: 129,865---– 119,008--- – 1---– 248,874

Kannad: 135,553--- – 122,523--- – 4---– 258,080

Phulambri: 66,751--- 61,071---– 1--- – 127,823

Khuldabad: 44,453--- 40,853--- 1---– 85,307

Vaijapur: 116,943---– 107,004---– 0--- – 223,947

Gangapur: 155,206--- – 142,544---– 14---– 297,764

Paithan: 129,268---– 118,473--- – 4--- – 247,745

Box

Nomination Process

During the final phase of Municipal Council elections, nominations and affidavits were accepted offline. Similarly, nominations for the Municipal Corporation elections were also accepted offline. For the ZP and PS elections, only offline nominations will be accepted.

Box

Caste Validity Verification

Candidates contesting from reserved seats must submit a caste validity certificate. If unavailable, they must provide a certified copy of the application submitted to the Caste Scrutiny Committee or any other proof of having applied. Failure to submit the caste validity certificate within six months from the declaration of results will result in the cancellation of the election.

Box

Elections in 63 Gut & 126 Guns

Tehsil-wise number of guts and guns is as follows:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 10 guts, 20 guns

Soyegaon – 3 guts, 6 guns

Sillod – 9 guts, 18 guns

Kannad – 8 guts, 16 guns

Phulambri – 4 guts, 8 guns

Khuldabad – 3 guts, 6 guns

Vaijapur – 8 guts, 16 guns

Gangapur – 9 guts, 18 guns

Paithan – 9 guts, 18 guns

Total: 63 guts and 126 guns

Box

Tehsil-wise Polling Stations

Chh Sambhajinagar – 354

Soyegaon – 113

Sillod – 305

Kannad – 317

Phulambri – 155

Khuldabad – 104

Vaijapur – 281

Gangapur – 347

Paithan – 306

Total polling stations: 2,282