18.73 L voters for ZP & PS Elections in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election schedule for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) has been announced.
The district has a total of 18,73,053 voters, comprising 9,79,234 male voters, 8,93,778 female voters, and 41 voters from other categories.
District Collector Dilip Swami conducted an immediate review meeting on Wednesday regarding the entire election process in the district.
ZP Chief Executive Officer (CE) Ankit, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke, Deputy Collectors Sangeeta Rathod, Dr Suchita Shinde, District Planning Officer Bharat Vayal, District Education Officers Jayashree Chavan, Ashwini Lathkar, and Information and Technology Officer Vidyadhar Shelke.
Collector Swami reviewed election preparedness, availability of manpower, establishment of district- and taluka-level control rooms, preventive measures, and related arrangements.
Box
Election Schedule
Election notification to be issued on January 16
Nomination papers filing process will commence on January 16 and end on January 21
Scrutiny of nominations: at 11 am on January 22, and a list of valid nominations will be released immediately after it
Withdrawal of candidatures: from 11 am to 3 pm, January 23, 24, and 27.
Allotment of election symbols and publication of the final candidate list: After 3.30 pm, on January 27.
Polling: from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on February 5
Counting of votes: from 10 am on February 7.
Box
Model Code of Conduct in Force
The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the ZP Parishad and Panchayat Samiti areas. Even outside these areas, no announcements or actions influencing voters of the concerned ZP or PS constituencies are permitted. However, the Code will not hinder relief measures or assistance related to natural disasters.
Box
Each voter to cast 2 votes
As ZP and PS elections are held simultaneously, each voter must cast two votes—one for the ZP constituency and another for the PS electoral division.
Box
Tehsil-wise Voter Statistics
Tehsil--------Male----------Female --- Other--Total
--Chh Sambhajinagar: 155,224 --140,527--– 15-- 295,766
--Soyegaon: – 45,971--- – 41,775-----– 1----- – 87,747
Sillod: 129,865---– 119,008--- – 1---– 248,874
Kannad: 135,553--- – 122,523--- – 4---– 258,080
Phulambri: 66,751--- 61,071---– 1--- – 127,823
Khuldabad: 44,453--- 40,853--- 1---– 85,307
Vaijapur: 116,943---– 107,004---– 0--- – 223,947
Gangapur: 155,206--- – 142,544---– 14---– 297,764
Paithan: 129,268---– 118,473--- – 4--- – 247,745
Box
Nomination Process
During the final phase of Municipal Council elections, nominations and affidavits were accepted offline. Similarly, nominations for the Municipal Corporation elections were also accepted offline. For the ZP and PS elections, only offline nominations will be accepted.
Box
Caste Validity Verification
Candidates contesting from reserved seats must submit a caste validity certificate. If unavailable, they must provide a certified copy of the application submitted to the Caste Scrutiny Committee or any other proof of having applied. Failure to submit the caste validity certificate within six months from the declaration of results will result in the cancellation of the election.
Box
Elections in 63 Gut & 126 Guns
Tehsil-wise number of guts and guns is as follows:
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 10 guts, 20 guns
Soyegaon – 3 guts, 6 guns
Sillod – 9 guts, 18 guns
Kannad – 8 guts, 16 guns
Phulambri – 4 guts, 8 guns
Khuldabad – 3 guts, 6 guns
Vaijapur – 8 guts, 16 guns
Gangapur – 9 guts, 18 guns
Paithan – 9 guts, 18 guns
Total: 63 guts and 126 guns
Box
Tehsil-wise Polling Stations
Chh Sambhajinagar – 354
Soyegaon – 113
Sillod – 305
Kannad – 317
Phulambri – 155
Khuldabad – 104
Vaijapur – 281
Gangapur – 347
Paithan – 306
Total polling stations: 2,282