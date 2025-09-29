18K aspirants from state to undertake Haj in 2026

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Haj 2026 process is currently underway, and on Monday, 5,574 pilgrims from the waiting list were selected, bringing the total number of confirmed pilgrims from Maharashtra to 18,040.

Earlier, Maharashtra was allotted a quota of only 12,466 seats. However, due to last-minute cancellations by some pilgrims and fewer applications received in other states, an additional 5,574 devotees from Maharashtra's waiting list have been accommodated in the first extended list.

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI) had launched the online application process for Haj 2026 about two months ago. Maharashtra received 29,899 applications, significantly exceeding the initial quota. As a result, over 17,000 applicants were placed on a waiting list.

Meanwhile, the State Haj Committee officially announced the updated list on Monday. The selected pilgrims are required to deposit the necessary Haj fees by October 11, and must submit all required documents by October 18.

Meanwhile, Faisal Shaikh, from the Markaz-e-Hujjaj Committee, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said, “ The selected aspirants should contact the office with their respective documents at the earliest to complete further procedures.”

As of now, 11,859 applicants from the state still remain on the waiting list. Last year, Maharashtra benefited from unused quotas from other states, allowing all waiting pilgrims to embark on the Haj pilgrimage. A similar outcome is expected this year, raising hopes for the remaining applicants.

From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 833 pilgrims had already been selected earlier. On Monday, an additional 482 pilgrims from the district's waiting list were also selected, said Faisal Shaikh.