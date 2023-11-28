19 booked for power theft in Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) registered a case of power theft against 19 people in Naregaon area.

Upon receiving information that some consumers in Naregaon area were stealing power by tampering meters and hooking on low tension lines, Chikalthana MIDC section assistant engineer Satish Adhane, and other officials took a drive between November 17 to 22. They caught 19 people stealing power for residential use from Ayesha Colony, Chamchamnagar, Aziz Colony, Amina Park, Asif Colony and Aslam Park. All of them stole electricity worth Rs 1.14 lakh by putting hooks on the electricity line for residential use. The team also slapped compounding charges of Rs 38,000 on the offenders. A case has been registered against 19 people in Cidco police station on the complaint of Adhane. Senior technicians Vinod Tittar, Premchand Chavan, Akil Pathan and IL Sheikh.