19 cases of selling nylon manja in two months

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Between December 2021 and January 2022, 19 cases of sale of nylon manja were registered, informed the Aurangabad police to the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.

A Suo Moto petition regarding the sale of Nylon Manja was filed by the court. A civil application has been filed in this petition. Justice AS Gadkari and Justice SG Mehre's bench recently held a hearing. Shubhangi Sunil Warad, who was returning home after shopping in the market on January 5, was injured after manja got caught in her neck in Gulmandi area. Chief public prosecutor Dnyaneshwar Kale represented the government.