19 students of Dr Dubey’s Institute shine in JEE Advanced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Dr Dubey’s Institute of Chemistry showcased excellence in JEE Advanced-2025.A total of 19 students of the Institute have qualified JEE Advanced 2025. Swarup Dunakhe emerged as an institute topper.

The top scorers names are follows; Swarup Dunakhe AIR-1987, Gopala Zawar AIR-4768, Shonit Kataria AIR-4952, Krishna Bagdiya AIR-5286, Udit Rathi AIR-8531, Divyanshu Brahmecha AIR-10300 (all from general category), Anokhi Agrawal AIR-15852, Swayam Sahuji (Rank-2812), Sarvesh Kulkarni (Rank-2885)-all from general EWS, Pulkeet Pagare (Category Rank-2803), Ritika Manal (Gen. EWS Rank- 4082), Aryan Gawai (Category Rank-4618), Om Jadhav (Gen. EWS Rank-5090), Mrudula Muley (Gen. EWS Rank- 5138), Siddhesh Kamble (Category Rank-5739), Pavitra Jadhav (-5911) and Atharva Sonje rank 8605 (both from OBC), Swastik Shrivastawa AIR-20781 and Adwait Deshpande AIR-25,667.

Dr R S Dubey (Founder and Director) congratulated all the students. The institute has announced new batches for JEE MAIN/JEE- Advanced/NEET (for session 2025-2027).