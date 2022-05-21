19-year-old student dragged and killed in day light by jilted lover

A shocking incident has taken place in Aurangabad which shook Maharashtra. A girl student was killed while being dragged near the college. The killing of a young girl near the college during day time has created a stir in the entire district and there is an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

According to the information received, a female student was killed while being dragged near the college. One-sided love is known to have caused this shocking incident. The accused dragged the girl 200 feet from the college and killed her. It has to be said that there is no fear of police in the city.

The deceased is a 19-year-old student. She was studying in the first year of BBA. The incident took place near Devagiri College. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway.