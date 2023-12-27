190-cr sewage proposal to be sent to Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has prepared a proposal valuing Rs 190 crore to develop a sewage pipeline network in the legislative assembly’s west constituency of the city. The proposal has been submitted to the State Government and it is hoped to be forwarded soon to the Central Government for further approval and funding.

A meeting to discuss in this regard was held in Mumbai in presence of the principal secretary Govindraj, the member secretary MJP Abhishek Krishna, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the city engineer A B Deshmukh on Wednesday. The meeting also held discussion on sending proposals for approval under the Amrut 2.0 Mission to the Central Government.

The drainage pipeline will be laid in Padegaon, Mitmita areas. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 190 crore. MJP had already granted technical approval to the proposal before sending it to the state government. The CSMC has also prepared the proposal of Rs 196 crore to lay the drainage pipeline in the Central constituency. Meanwhile, the eyebrows are being raised whether the above proposal would be forwarded to the Centre before the implementation of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha election.