193 objections submitted against Prabhag's draft on last day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: A total of 193 objections were submitted on the Prabhag Draft on Thursday, the last date of the schedule.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, suggestions and objections were sought on the Prabhag draft published by the State Election Commission for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The time to submit suggestions and objections was till 3 pm on Thursday. A total of 193 objections were filed until the last time. With this, the total number of objections reached 552.

The Prabhag Draft was published on the portal of CSMC at midnight on August 22. The citizens were given an opportunity to submit objections and suggestions from August 23.

Nearly 39 objections were submitted by August 29. The maps of the Prabhag draft have also been attached along with the objections. A total of 193 objections were submitted on Thursday, the last day.

There was a huge crowd at the election department for this. Deputy Commissioner Vikas Nawale said that a total of 552 objections were submitted until today.

The election department will scrutinise how many objections were submitted for how many wards, till tomorrow.

An officer of IAS rank or equivalent will be appointed by the State Election Department soon to hear the objections. The schedule for the hearing will be announced thereafter.