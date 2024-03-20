195 copycats caught in HSC & SSC exams in the division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 195 students were caught while indulging in HSC and SSC examinations in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board conducted HSC examinations in nine divisions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from February 21 to March 19. Over 1.79 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination at 449 centres in the five districts of the region. A total of 143 students were caught in the division.

The SSC examinations began on March 1 and will continue up to March 26. More than 1.86 lakh candidates are taking the examination at 638 centres in the division. A total of 52 copycats were in the SSC examination in the five districts. The highest number of students caught in both examinations is from Parbhani (157) while the lowest is in Hingoli (06). Significantly, there is no copy case in Beed which reports many cases every year. The number of SSC copycats may go up as some more days of examinations have left.

Box

District name--------no of copycats in HSC-----SSC

Chh Sambhajinagar------------07--------03

Jalna-------------------------------- 22---------00

Parbhani---------------------------113-------44

Hingoli------------------------------01---------05

Beed---------------------------------00--------00

Total--------------------------------143--------52