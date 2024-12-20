19,500 signatures collected in Congress’ Anti-EVM campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Congress party's signature campaign against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), led by City-District Congress President Sheikh Yusuf, collected 19,500 signatures.

Prominent participants included Pradesh General Secretary Dr. Zafar Khan, Ibrahim Patel, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kishore Tulshibagwale, Umakant Khotkar, Masroor Sohel Khan, Kaiser Baba, Chandraprabha Khandare, Shakuntala Sable, Abdul Mujammil, Jafar Khan and others. Reports and lists of signatures collected in various areas were submitted on Friday, the campaign's final day, at the party office in Gandhi Bhavan, Shahaganj. Acknowledgments were issued by General Secretary (Organization and Administration) Engineer Vishal Banswal. According to City President Sheikh Yusuf, a detailed report will be sent to the Pradesh Congress Office, and the names of those who did not participate will be disclosed in the review meeting.