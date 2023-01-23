19607 girls born in city last year

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad

Burying the old notion of the lust for a male child, society has undergone a positive change now. The birth of a girl is now considered auspicious. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day to be celebrated on January 24, it is important to review several health-related concerns aspects of the girls.

In Aurangabad, as many as 19607 girls were born in the city between the period of January to December, 2022. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department is keen on the health of the girls. Deliveries of the babies are conducted in Government Medical Hospitals, AMC, and Private and Cantonment hospitals. AMC’s delivery facilities are available in Cidco N-8, Kaisar Colony, and Silk Mill Colony centres. In all, 175 female babies were born between January 2022 to January 2023 in these centres, the AMC sources said.

Importance of vaccination

It has been observed that women after their pregnancy get weaker. Hence, it is very important that utmost care should be taken for a healthy life of the girls from their birth. Vaccination plays a vital role and AMC provides free vaccinations to girls through various government schemes. During the age group of 0 to 5 years, BCG, Penta, hepatitis, Ruta. IPV, PCV, and DPT vaccines are administered to the girls. From January 2022 to January 2023, in all 11,692 girls were administered these vaccines. Td injections are administered for the prevention of tetanus and diphtheria at the age of 10 years and 16 years. In all, 8,569 ten years old girls and 8,164 sixteen years old girls were administered these injections last year. Similarly, under the Covid vaccination drive - the Corbevax vaccine is given to girls between 12 years and 14 years, Covaxin between 15 years and 17 years, and Covishield to 18 and above girls.

Counseling and medication

Girls at certain ages face the problems during menstruation period. They also feel weak due to a loss of iron. During this period, proper medical guidance is needed for the girls. The doctors conduct free counseling for the girls. They understand their problems and suggest solutions. Free blood tests and ferrous sulfate (FS) tablets are provided in the AMC health centres. Around 4,850 girls were counseled last year. AMC doctors with the assistance of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organises awareness camps for girl health. Deworming tablets Albendazole is provided to the girls twice a year. In all, 91,432 girls were given tables in April and 1,12,709 girls in October.

Awareness must for girl child health

Various programmes have been organised to mark the day. Awareness is being created to encourage girl birth. Parents should take care of their health. AMC distributes free vaccination, medicines, and counseling to the girls and their parents. FS, albendazole, and Td, medicines are provided in the AMC health centres. Counseling of the parents is done about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and the marriageable age of girls.

- Dr Paras Mandlecha, medical officer, AMC

Free medicine under Anemia Mukta Bharat scheme

Girl’s Age - Medicines - Beneficiaries

0 - 5 years - Syd FS - 17395

5 - 10 years - Pink FS - 14574

10 - 19 years - Blue FS - 26,975

18 plus years - Red FS - 21,000