19.7 mm rainfall in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and surrounding areas received rainfall again on Saturday afternoon and evening. The intensity of the rain was lower on Saturday compared to Friday. The Chikalthana weather station recorded 19.7 mm of rainfall during the day.

Some parts of the city experienced cloudburst-like heavy rains o Friday. The retreating monsoon caused significant damage to farmers. Farmers are demanding that the government declare a wet drought.

Rain forecast until Sept 24

After heavy rainfall in various parts of the city and district on Friday evening, the District Agricultural Weather Center forecasted rain for the next four days. According to the center, the weather will remain cloudy from September 21 to 24 in the district. During this period, rainfall between 9 mm and 15 mm is expected. Temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C.