19th Fazle Abbas Fest of Stepping Stones hosted with great flair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) hosted its 19th Fazle Abbas Festival, recently. A vibrant two-day international interschool competition brought together ten schools from India and Nepal. The festival showcased spirited competition across eight events: QuizQuest, HAM, Green Talk Show, Poster Making with Slogan, Documentary Animation Challenge, Band, Sand Saga and Dance Drama.

The festival was inaugurated by CA Umesh Sharma. Mukund Kulkarni was the chief guest on the second day. Col Vembu Shankar acted as host for QuizQuest. The presence of the school’s leadership team, chairman Abdul Husain, managing director Insiyyah Husain, executive director Naseem Rahim and director Zaeem Rahim, along with a panel of eminent judges and invited guests, contributed to the success of the programme. Principal Sandeep Malu said that the event provided an excellent platform for students to demonstrate creativity, teamwork and competitive spirit across a range of disciplines.