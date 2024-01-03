1st batch of NEP to take 1st paper on Jan 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

First-batch students of various postgraduate courses with a new syllabus as per the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will appear for their examination, next week.

Postgraduate students within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will take their first paper of the first semester on January 8. Notably, after the State government decided in favour of the NEP, Bamu started implementing the same.

All the Board of Studies restructured the syllabus according to the provisions of the NEP. The departments and colleges taught the students a new syllabus. The November-December winter examinations session of all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses already began after Diwali.

However, the schedule of the first semester of students admitted to revised courses as per the NEP is not declared.

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation released the schedule for the PG courses recently. The officers from the Examinations Department said the examinations of the first semester of M Com, M A, M Sc, MCJ, M Library and Information Science would be conducted between January 8 and 17, depending on the option of subjects selected by examinees.

Meanwhile, the university has already started preparations for implementing NEP for UG courses from the coming academic year within its jurisdiction. There are nearly 300 affiliated colleges in four districts.