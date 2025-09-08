1st district-level Youth Festival began in Dharashiv

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District-level Youth Festival of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University began with pomp in Dharashiv on Monday.

Artists from 45 colleges of the district have participated. The Dharashiv Youth Festival organised by the university and Jawahar Mahavidyalaya, Andur. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the festival.

Secretary of college education Ramchandra Dada Alure presided over the function.

Film and TV star Umesh Jagtap, adv Laxmikant Patil, and Management Council member Dr Ankush Kadam were the chief guests. Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, District Coordinator Principal Dr Sandeep Deshmukh and Dr Satish Gavit were present.

The Youth Festival began with a procession. Teams from various colleges participated in this procession which was taken out from the temple of the village deity Khandoba to Jawahar College.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari guided the participants. A large number of young artists, along with principals, teachers, distinguished citizens of Andur Panchkroshi and staff of 45 colleges from Dharashiv district were present for this inauguration ceremony.

Valedictory ceremony today

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of the Dharashiv Youth Festival will be held at 4 pm on September 9. Actors Yogesh Shirsath and Ruplaxmi Chougule-Shinde will be the chief guests for this ceremony.