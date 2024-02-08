1st Literary Meet of Teachers to be held on Feb 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first Literary Meet of teachers from the district will be organised at Agrasen Vidyamandir, Kanchanwadi on February 10.

Education Officer (Secondary) Madhukar Deshmukh said that Dr Habib Bhandare, a teacher, poet playwright and lyricist, would preside over of the meet.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Vikas Meena will inaugurate the literary meet while divisional Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable and Secretary of Agrasen Vidyamandir Nidhi Agrawal will be the chief guests.

Madhukar Deshmukh, Jaishri Chavan (education officer, primary) and Aruna Bhumkar (Schemes Department of ZP) will be the chairmen of the reception committee.

Granth Dindi and the painting exhibition will be hosted at 9 am on Saturday. The inaugural ceremony will be held at 9.30 am. A symposium on ‘Impact of Educational Tools on Students Learning’ at 11 am, will be followed by Kathakathan (12 noon) and Kavi Sammelan (2.30 pm).

The valedictory ceremony will be arranged at 5.30 pm. Madhukar Deshmukh will preside over the ceremony while Dr Vishal Tayade will be the chief guest. Deshmukh said that the planning of the meet was done on the line of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Education extension officer Ramesh Rajput, Raju Phuse, Sainath Phuse, Sajjan Taksale, and Jayesh Choure were present at the briefing. All the teachers from the district will be able to attend the literary meet. Deshmukh said that teachers from each tehsil were given equal representation for the presentation.