1st show of strength of BJP on M’wada Sanskriti Mandal ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP-Shinde Group Sena is jointly preparing to contest the election in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha Constituency for the first time during the last two and half decades.

BJP will demonstrate strength in the public meeting to be organised at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground on March 5. BJP will blow election bugle through union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting here.

The office-bearers, leaders and activists of the party from three districts- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Ahmednagar will arrive here to participate in the meeting which commences at 6 pm on Tuesday. A seating arrangement of 50,000 leaders and activists has been made at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve, Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Revenu Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe, Housing Development Minister Atul Save, Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar, BJP State unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former MLA Pankaja Munde, Vijaya Rahatkar and all MLAs of Mahayuti will grace the event. The preparations for the public meeting have been going on since February 26.

BJP City-District unit president Shirish Boralkar said that even though the public meeting is being organised by BJP, but, all the legislators and leaders of Mahayuti would attend the event. “The seating arrangement for 50,000 people has been made at Sanskriti Mandal Ground. The whole machinery of the party is working since when the venue of the public meeting was fixed,” he added.