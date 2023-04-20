2 acquitted of charges of threatening to life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District and session judge S K Kulkarni ordered to acquit Satish Sonawane and Nandkishor Sonawane of the charges of raping a married woman and threatening to kill her family members due to lack of concrete evidence.

As per the complaint lodged by the married woman, Satish raped her when she was alone in the house and later threatened her that he will kill her family members if she will tell about it to anyone. She then told the incident to Satish’s elder brother Nandkishor. Satish then severely beat the victim with a stick. A case was registered with the Daulatabad police station. The then ACP Nangnath Kode investigated the case and submitted a chargesheet. The victim died when the hearing was pending in court. Adv Shivaji Navale appeared for Satish while Adv Prakash Untwal for Nandkishor. The court acquitted both the accused of the charges as there were differences between the statements of the witnesses.