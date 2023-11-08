2 arrested after 10 hours of robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Cidco Police arrested two robbers after 10 hours of robbing a man on Cambredige Chowk to Chikalthana. According to details Shivaji Uttam Sonawne (48, Mukundwadi) was standing in Cambridge Chowk on November 3.

Three persons, including a hardened criminal, came there on a motorcycle. One of them caught the hands of Shivaji while another snatched his mobile phone, threatening at knifepoint. They did not stop there. The accused beat up Rameshwar Ashok Panchal (19) and fled from the spot. They committed two robbers in one hour.

Police inspector Gautam Patara instructed PSI Atmaram Ghuge and Amol Sonawne to search for the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Babasaheb Gaikwad (22), Pravin Pandit Kamble (19, Sindhiban) and Rohit Sunil Dehade (Shahnagar). Ajay and Pravin were arrested.

Police arrested the accused on basis of description.

Police team reached both spots. Police personnel Prakash Sonawne, Yogesh Mhaske, Lakhan Dobhal, Rishikesh Sangle and Arvind Puri launched a search for the accused. One of the complaints identified a hardened criminal when he was shown photographs of criminals on police records.

The police team rushed towards Sindhiban and arrested Ajay and his one accomplice. They confessed to committing the robbery with Rohit after taking them to the Police Station. Ajay has been found involved in six to seven cases of robberies and thefts. Police arrested two of them. The action was taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of police Shivant Nandedkar, ACP Sainath Thombre. PSI Amol Soanawne is on the case.