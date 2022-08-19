2 arrested for snatching mobile phone

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

A special branch of Mukundwadi police station arrested two thieves who target the men and women going for morning walk and snatch their mobile phones. The arrested have been identified as Vijay Vinod Agham and Amit alias Babua Ramnayan Chaudhary (both residents of Rajnagar, Mukundwadi). Both of them have been remanded in the police custody for two days, informed PI Brahma Giri.

Police said, mobile phones of Surekha Borade (N-2,Cidco area) was snatched on Jaibhavaninagar Road on August 7 morning and Anil Mankar (Pune) at Cidco bus stand. Cases were registered with Mukundwadi police station.

During investigation, it was cleared that the mobile phones were snatched by Vijay and Amit. The police arrested Vijay, a couple of days back and he confessed that he had committed these crimes with the help of his friend Amit. Later, Amit was also arrested from Satara district. The police have seized the phones and two-wheeler, all amounting to Rs 70,000 from the accused.