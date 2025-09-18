2 beaten up at Jayabhavani Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youths were attacked by four unknown persons near Jayabhavani Chowk, Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Waluj Mahanagar on Wednesday.

While the complainant, Lukash Kakasaheb Awhad (25, Savitribai Phulenagar, Wadgaon) was going home on a motorcycle with Rishikesh Gofane, two unknown persons on a motorcycle stopped him, shouted abuses and beat him up.

Blood started flowing from the complainant's nose, mouth and head in this attack.

While his friend Rishikesh also suffered serious injuries to his right thumb, near his eye and behind his ear.

The accused also called two more unknown persons to the spot and beat Lukash and Rishikesh again with kicks and threatened to kill them. Later, the accused fled. MIDC Waluj police have registered a case in this case.