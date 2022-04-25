2 booked for IPL match betting

Aurangabad, April 25:

Crime branch police arrested two bookies for betting on IPL matches on mobile phone near Khas Gate in Jinsi area on Saturday night. The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Imran Shaikh Gaffar (Sanjaynagar, Baijipura) and Purab Babulal Jaiswal (Harsul).

The IPL matches are being played for the past one month. Several people gamble on these matches. The betting is done at various places in the city along with Jinsi area.

The crime branch police on April 23, received the information that betting is going on the match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The police conducted a raid on Syed Multi Services shop at Khas Gate Chowk and arrested Shaikh Imran and Purab Jaiswal. They seized two mobile simcards and Rs 14,500 from them. A case has been registered against them with Jinsi police station.