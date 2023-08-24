2 booked for lewd conversation with woman

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Cantonment police have booked two unidentified persons on charges of molestation for a lewd conversation with a woman, her son, and daughter.

The 22-year-old complainant woman lives with her family in the Padegaon area. On August 22, she received a call on August 22 from a mobile number 9152028495. When she received the call, the person made a lewd conversation with her. She was afraid and she disconnected the phone. Later, her son received a call from the number 8655163321 and the person on the phone talked vulgarly. Her daughter also received a similar call. Afraid of the incident, she lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police station.