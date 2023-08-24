2 booked for molesting woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two persons going in a car dashed a two-wheeler of a woman and when she asked them about it, they abused and molested her. A case has been registered against the driver Syed Sajid Syed Ismail (32, Malkapur) and his accomplice with the Harsul police station.

The complainant was going on her two-wheeler from Harsul T-point on August 23 when Sajid dashed her car. He and his friend then abused and manhandled the woman. They also threatened her of dire consequences, if she reports to the police.