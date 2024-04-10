2 booked for seeking loan on duplicate gold necklace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons were booked with Jawaharnagar Police Station for allegedly trying to seek a loan from SBI by mortgaging a duplicate gold necklace. The suspects have been identified as Sadique Shamak Shaikh (28, Jalgaon Feran) and Uddhav Gangadhar Salunke (32, Golatgaon). A case of cheating was registered against them with Jawaharnagar Police Station.

According to details, Uddhav and Sadique who purchased a necklace from the Sunday market went to to SBI branch of Shivajinagar at 2 pm today. They sought loans by mortgaging gold. They handed the necklace to bank employees who smelt a rat. The employees contacted the police about it.

PSI Arjun Raut, constable Maruti Gore and Vishnu Kale at the instruction of police inspector Suraj Bandgar rushed tobank. Sadique was to run away. Gore caught him while his friend Uddhav was standing in Sutgiri Chowk. Police rushed there. Both of them were detained by the police.

Tried to pay borrowed money

Both Uddhav and Sadiq are well-educated and both have borrowed money from outside business. They were looking for quick money to repay the borrowed money. Earlier, they tried the same in a bank in Badnapur. However, they were driven away. As the bank refused to lodge a complaint, a case was registered on the complaint of Maruti Gore.