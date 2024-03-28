2 branches of DIEMS gets NBA grade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two branches of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) received an accreditation grade from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Incharge director of the institute Dr Subhash Lahanes said that the NBA grade given to Civil Engineer and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering branchs would be for the next three years.

He said that the DIEMS became the first college to get the NAB grade in Marthwada. The objective of the NBA is the assurance of quality and relevance of technical education through the accreditation of courses on the national level.

A team of the Board visited the colleges between February 23 and 25 and examined academic progress, quality, projects being implemented, teaching-learning methods, research work, patents, training and placement, projects and basic facilities. The NBA declare the grade for the two courses of the Engineering College for the next three years.

The DIEMS will be eligible for the various education schemes of the Central Government and boost national and international level research. The quality of education is maintained by a grade of the NBA, the basis of which is ‘outcome-based education.’

Dr Subhash Lahane claimed that his institute is the first in Marathwaa to get such an accreditation. Dr Satyawan Dhondge, Dr G R Gandhe, dr R M Auti, Dr Sachin Borse, Sanjay Kalyankar and others worked for the grade.

Prakash Solunke, the president of MS P Mand which runs the college, its general secretary Satish Chavan, vice president Shaikh Saleem, treasurer Kiran Awargaonkar and others congratulated the college staff.