2 brothers succumbed to burn injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two brothers who were seriously burnt in a fire that broke out at Khandala village of Paithan tehsil around a week ago because of a petrol flare succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday evening.

They have been identified as Akash Prakash Dalve (15) and Avinash alias Gopal Prakash Dalve (12). A pall of gloom has descended on Khandala village.

A ‘Ghat of the goddess was installed in the house of Prakash Mohan Dalve ( 40) in Khandala, at 8 am, on September 24, in view of the Navratri festival. A lamp was lit in front of this Ghat. Meanwhile, a petrol bottle in the house exploded as soon as it came in contact with the lamp and the house caught fire.

The fire severely burned Prakash Mohan Dalve, his wife Radha alias Surekha Prakash Dalve, and his sons, Akash Dalve and Avinash Dalve. The villagers brought the fire under control and immediately admitted them to GMCH for treatment. However, Avinash died there at 6 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment. Later, Akash also passed away around midnight.

Parents undergoing treatment

In this unfortunate incident of fire, Prakash Dalve's entire family was burnt in the fire. Both of his children died in this incident while the husband and wife are undergoing treatment. The last rites were performed on both the children at Khandala on Sunday morning in a mournful atmosphere. Tears welled up in the eyes of the entire village. This incident has been registered at the Pachod police station.