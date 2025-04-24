2 caught while accepting bribe of Rs 18 K in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from the retired sanitation employees in the campus on Thursday to help in getting arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The female sanitation employee retired from the university some time ago. Her arrears of Rs 3.63 lakh of the pay commission were pending with the office of the Joint director of higher education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

Peons Rupchand Babulal Mungse and Deepak Kishor Roy sought a bribe of Rs 18,000 from the son of the complainant for helping to get the arrears from the office of JD of higher education.

The retired employee lodged a complaint with ACB. A team of police inspectors of Amol Dhas laid a trap on receiving the complaint under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Sandeep Atole, additional SP Mukund Aghav and deputy SP Suresh Naiknavre.

The ACB caught Deepak Roy while accepting Rs 18,000 cash in the presence of panch. This created a sensation on the university campus. A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station.