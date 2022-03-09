2 corona patients found in district on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 9, 2022 10:45 PM2022-03-09T22:45:09+5:302022-03-09T22:45:09+5:30
Aurangabad, March 9:
In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Cantonment, Rahulnagar (One each).
Patients Tally in District on Wednesday
Positive Patients: 02 (City 02 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,693
Patients discharged: 05 (City 04 rural 01)
Total discharged: 1,65,913
Active patients: 48
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 47,87,135
First Dose: 28,58,311
Second Dose: 18,88,956
Precaution Dose: 39,868