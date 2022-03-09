2 corona patients found in district on Wednesday

Aurangabad, March 9:

In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cantonment, Rahulnagar (One each).

Patients Tally in District on Wednesday

Positive Patients: 02 (City 02 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,693

Patients discharged: 05 (City 04 rural 01)

Total discharged: 1,65,913

Active patients: 48

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 47,87,135

First Dose: 28,58,311

Second Dose: 18,88,956

Precaution Dose: 39,868