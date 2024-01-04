2-day Avishkar Festival to be kicked off today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The university-level two-day Avishkar Festival will be kicked off at CFART hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu), 10.30 am, on January 5.

Industrialist Ram Bhogale will inaugurate the festival in which a total of 567 researchers from 369 teams have registered for participation.

Vice-chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi will preside over the ceremony. Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Dr Ankush Kadam will be the guest of honour.

Registrar Dilip Bharad, coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe and director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all researchers, students and teachers to attend the event.

Dr Bhaskar Sathe said that 567 researchers from 369 teams from eight departments and 50 colleges would display their innovative research models. He said that this is the highest number of participants in Avishkar so far.

Statistics of online registered teams

The faculty-wise number of undergraduate, and postgraduate teams participating in the science festival are as follows;

--Animal Husbandry (39)

--Commerce, Management and Law (48)

--Engineering and Technology (61)

--Humanities, Education and Fine Arts (59)

--Medicine and Pharmacy (45)

--Pure Science (117)