2-day Central 'Aviskar' concludes; 48 teams selected for State competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 48 teams won the two-day Central ‘Avishkar’ competition, which was concluded at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

These teams have been selected for the State-level ‘Avishkar’ competition to be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik, after Diwali.

The 'Avishkar' of researchers, which aims to give scope to the innovative ideas and experiments of students, was organised on October 3 and 4. To encourage the research and curiosity of students, the State-level invention competition is hosted by the Raj Bhavan. Before that, this university-level competition was held.

The competition was concluded and the prizes were distributed by industrialist Vivek Deshpande at the university's auditorium. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade presided over the function.

Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Principal Bharat Khandare, 'Aavishkar' Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Student Development Board Director Dr Kailas Ambhure were present. The research models were presented for two days in the new auditorium of the Department of Performing Arts.

Dr Purushottam Deshmukh conducted the proceedings programme while Dr Amol Khandagale proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Praveen Yanavar announced the winning team.

Box

A total of 621 researchers participated in the district competition. Those who won in the district-level contest were declared for participation in the Central-level Avishkar. The winners of the Central Avishkar will now participate in the State-level contest in six groups.

The groups are as follows;

-- Humanities, Languages and Fine Arts

--Commerce, Management and Law

--Science

--Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

--Engineering and Technology

--Pharmacy